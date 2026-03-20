Paul Pogba Injury: Spotted in team training
Pogba (knee) was spotted back in team training Friday, according to Luke Entwistle from Get French Football News.
Pogba is closing in on a return from the knee injury that's kept him sidelined since December, as he was back in team training Friday. That said, the midfielder won't be rushed by the medical staff given his situation and long-term concerns, with a return now trending toward sometime in April.
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