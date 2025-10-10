Pogba was expected to return after the break against Angers since he has resumed team training in recent weeks and shown great improvement in his fitness after not playing football for the last two years. The Frenchman will however need a bit more time before making the match squad and playing his first minutes with the Diagonale since he suffered a minor setback in training on Wednesday, receiving a small alert to his thigh. His timeline for return remains a bit uncertain, although he shouldn't be far from making his comeback.