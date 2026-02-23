Paul Pogba Injury: Trains with ball Monday
Pogba (knee) was spotted training with ball and on grass Monday, he posted on instagram.
Pogba was back on the grass Monday and getting touches on the ball for the first time in months, a meaningful step forward in his long road back. The midfielder is still working his way through a string of injury setbacks, most recently dealing with a knee issue that has kept him sidelined. There is still no clear timetable for when he will hit full rhythm and be completely available for coach Sebastien Pocognoli, as everything will hinge on how his knee responds and how he feels in the coming weeks.
