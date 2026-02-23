Paul Pogba headshot

Paul Pogba Injury: Trains with ball Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Pogba (knee) was spotted training with ball and on grass Monday, he posted on instagram.

Pogba was back on the grass Monday and getting touches on the ball for the first time in months, a meaningful step forward in his long road back. The midfielder is still working his way through a string of injury setbacks, most recently dealing with a knee issue that has kept him sidelined. There is still no clear timetable for when he will hit full rhythm and be completely available for coach Sebastien Pocognoli, as everything will hinge on how his knee responds and how he feels in the coming weeks.

Paul Pogba
Monaco
