Pogba entered in the second half and immediately helped Monaco retain possession during their brief spell of pressure. He completed a series of clean passes under Rennes' compact press and contributed one interception and one tackle in his five-minute outing. While the match was already tilted heavily toward Rennes his experience added structure and calm to Monaco's shape and his long balls showed he still has it after several years away from a football pitch. Pogba will likely build his fitness in upcoming fixtures and have a decent role if he can keep himself fit for the Diagonale.