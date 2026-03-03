Paul Rothrock Injury: Dealing with foot knock

Rothrock is dealing with a foot knock and needs to be assessed ahead of Saturday's clash against St. Louis City, according to coach Brian Schmetzer, per Niko Moreno from Pulso Sports.

Rothrock took a knock to the foot in the last outing against Real Salt Lake and will need to be evaluated ahead of Saturday's showdown with St. Louis. The forward is shaping up as a late fitness call, with the decision hinging on how the foot responds over the next few days and whether he can get back to full-throttle team training. If he's forced to sit this one out, and with the front line already dealing with injury setbacks, Paul Arriola could be next man up and in line for an expanded role in the attack.