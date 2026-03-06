Paul Rothrock Injury: Hopeful to avoid absence

Rothrock (foot) is expected to be fine for Saturday's visit to St. Louis, according to coach Brian Schmetzer, Jackson Felts of 93.3 KJR radio reports.

Rothrock has dealt with a knock during the week, but the team hopes he'll be able to play after being given an anti-inflammatory. He played the full 90 minutes in the last match after replacing the injured Jordan Morris (quadriceps) in the season opener. If he's indeed healthy to retain his starting spot, Rothrock should be a source of offensive stats after tallying three shots, seven crosses, one goal and one assist over 172 minutes of play.