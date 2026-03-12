Paul Rothrock Injury: Will play Thursday
Rothrock (foot) "will be on the field" for Thursday's game against the Whitecaps, according to manager Brian Schmetzer.
Rothrock returned to training earlier in the week and is set to action in this CONCACAF Champions Cup. The striker has made two MLS appearances this term, tallying one goal and one assist.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Rothrock See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Rothrock See More