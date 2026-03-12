Paul Rothrock headshot

Paul Rothrock Injury: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Rothrock (foot) "will be on the field" for Thursday's game against the Whitecaps, according to manager Brian Schmetzer.

Rothrock returned to training earlier in the week and is set to action in this CONCACAF Champions Cup. The striker has made two MLS appearances this term, tallying one goal and one assist.

Paul Rothrock
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Rothrock See More
