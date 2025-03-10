Paul Rothrock News: First goal contributions of season

Rothrock scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 win against Los Angeles Football Club.

Rothrock was dangerous throughout his 90 minutes of play Saturday, scoring once and providing an assist in Seattle's 5-2 victory over LAFC. The performance marked a bounce-back for the attacker who was substituted off at halftime during Seattle's previous MLS fixture. Rothrock broke into the Seattle squad in earnest during the 2024 season, making 27 appearances (15 starts). He appears to be primed for a significant role year again having started in each of Seattle's first three league fixtures.