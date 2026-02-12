Rothrock is coming off his best pro season in 2025 with 47 appearances, five goals and nine assists in all competitions, while setting MLS career highs with 33 appearances, 27 starts and seven assists. He delivered in big moments, notching a postseason assist, scoring the late dagger in the Leagues Cup Final win over Inter Miami and adding an assist at the FIFA Club World Cup against Botafogo. Across MLS play from 2023-2024, he totaled six goals and two assists, highlighted by a five-goal 2024 campaign. Rothrock will continue his journey with his former club for an additional two seasons minimum.