Paul Rothrock News: Scores decisive goal

Rothrock scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Rothrock scored the winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Houston Dynamo, finishing at the back post late in the match on a pass from Jordan Morris after arriving unmarked. The winger was active throughout with his direct runs and ability to attack space, and continues his excellent form as a consistent attacking threat, recording three goals and one assist in five appearances this season.