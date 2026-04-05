Paul Rothrock News: Scores decisive goal
Rothrock scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.
Rothrock scored the winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Houston Dynamo, finishing at the back post late in the match on a pass from Jordan Morris after arriving unmarked. The winger was active throughout with his direct runs and ability to attack space, and continues his excellent form as a consistent attacking threat, recording three goals and one assist in five appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Rothrock See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Rothrock See More