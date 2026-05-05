Paul Rothrock News: Scores in draw
Rothrock scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.
Rothrock recorded the lone goal for Seattle Saturday to take the point in the deadlock vs SKC. He's recorded four goals on the season, already matching his total from 2025 in 28 less appearanecs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Rothrock See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Rothrock See More