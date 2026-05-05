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Paul Rothrock News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Rothrock scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Rothrock recorded the lone goal for Seattle Saturday to take the point in the deadlock vs SKC. He's recorded four goals on the season, already matching his total from 2025 in 28 less appearanecs.

Paul Rothrock
Seattle Sounders FC
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