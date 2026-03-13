Paul Rothrock News: Scores in victory

Rothrock scored off bench in Thursday's 3-0 win against Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he is back fit for Seattle.

Rothrock came off the bench in Thursday's 3-0 win over Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup after shaking off a foot knock and made the most of his 30-minute run. The attacker even got on the scoresheet, burying the third goal to put the finishing touch on the comfortable win over the Whitecaps. That's encouraging news for the Sounders, as Rothrock is expected to carve out a solid role in the front line as the season moves forward.