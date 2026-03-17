Paul Rothrock News: Scores only goal in away win

Rothrock scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory against San Jose Earthquakes.

Rothrock scored the only goal as the Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes. This was his second goal of the season, having also provided an assist. This has come in three games where he has started two matches. He put both of his shots on target having created four chances in the opening game of the season.