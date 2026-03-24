Paul Rothrock News: Six crosses in 0-0 draw

Rothrock generated six crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Minnesota United.

Rothrock attempted six crosses, while creating three chances, but was unable to help his team to a goal as they drew 0-0. The attacking midfielder has scored two and provided one assist so far this season. He has started three of the last four, and this was the first game this season that he hasn't taken a shot. He created three chances in this game, the second game, he created any chances and across those two matches, he has created seven.