Paul Rothrock News: Two goal contributions in opener

Rothrock scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Rothrock's nonstop engine down the right wing directly sparked the opener, as his buildup play created the look that Albert Rusnak stroke in the 15th minute. He then took matters into his own hands just past the hour mark, crashing into the box and smashing Jesus Ferreira's low cross home from point-blank range to double the lead. Beyond the score sheet, he was a constant outlet under pressure, driving the ball forward to ignite counters and keep Seattle threatening, finishing with four chances created. With Jordan Morris (hamstring) sidelined for some time, Rothrock is lined up to see a steady run of minutes moving forward.