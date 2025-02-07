Paul Wanner Injury: Late call for Freiburg

Wanner (undisclosed) missed training yesterday and is likely to be a late call for Saturday's clash against Freiburg, coach Frank Schmidt confirmed in the press conference.

Wanner has been crucial for the team this season, playing in various positions in the front line and starting 17 of the 20 possible games. He has contributed to three goals, one assist, and 16 chances created from 38 crosses. The set-piece taker is doubtful to face Freiburg on Saturday as he did not train on Thursday. He is expected to be a late decision after the final training session. If he cannot play, Leo Scienza is likely to replace him on the right wing.