Paul Wanner headshot

Paul Wanner Injury: Picks up illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Wanner is questionable for Sunday's match against Kiel due to an illness, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "Paul is currently ill, so I hope it doesn't last until Sunday."

Wanner will be a late call Sunday, as he is suffering from an illness he picked up in recent days. He will likely need to pass a fitness test ahead of the match to be an option. Even if he is fit, he will probably only see a bench spot, only starting in one of his past four outings.

Paul Wanner
FC Heidenheim
