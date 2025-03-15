Paul Wanner Injury: Picks up illness

Wanner is questionable for Sunday's match against Kiel due to an illness, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "Paul is currently ill, so I hope it doesn't last until Sunday."

Wanner will be a late call Sunday, as he is suffering from an illness he picked up in recent days. He will likely need to pass a fitness test ahead of the match to be an option. Even if he is fit, he will probably only see a bench spot, only starting in one of his past four outings.