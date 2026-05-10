Paulinho Injury: Sidelined with muscular issue

Paulinho is not available for Sunday's quarter-finals matchup against Pachuca due to muscle overload, per Adriana Maldonado of ESPN.

Paulinho has struggled to play consistently in recent weeks, seeing most of his action in the CONCACAF Champions Cup knockout rounds, but he's not fit enough to play in the Liga MX match. His absence is a huge blow to a team that is already missing Alexis Vega (international duty), forcing them to play without their top shooting and playmaking threats. With no nominal center-forward in Sunday's lineup, Jorge Diaz could carry a larger offensive responsibility for now.