Paulinho News: Back in season finale

Paulinho (strain) was fit enough to start and recorded two shots (zero on goal) along with two chances created in Saturday's CCC final victory over Tigres.

Paulinho had struggled with physical issues during the last month of the campaign, but he ultimately regained health and helped his time to win a trophy at the end of another successful year for the striker. After leading the Mexican league in scoring in three consecutive tournaments between 2024 and 2025, he now had his playing time managed in domestic play, though he still notched 14 goals and three assists across all competitions in the first half of 2026, finishing as the top scorer in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The Portuguese star should benefit from the World Cup break to get some rest and regain a consistent role in upcoming seasons, staying ahead of Franco Rossi and Oswaldo Virgen (leg) in the race for a striker spot.