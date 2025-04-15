Paulinho News: Bags hat trick

Paulinho scored three goals to go with six shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Paulinho was a man on a mission on Saturday against Atlas. In 89 minutes played, the striker scored three goals from six shots (three on target, three off), created two chances, and had eight touches in the opposition's box. Paulinho now has 12 goals in 12 Liga MX starts for Toluca this season, and is a large reason as to why they currently sit at the top of the table. He will look to keep the good times rolling against Atletico de San Luis this Thursday.