Paulinho News: Contributes to two goals Saturday

Paulinho scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 victory versus Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 28th minute.

Paulinho opened his side's count with a slight touch in front of the goal at the end of the first half, before earning an assist for a nice combination with Alexis Vega in the 76th minute versus Necaxa. The Portuguese has returned to his best form, scoring five times and setting up one goal across his last four appearances, while being held off the score sheet in just one of those matches. He's also averaging 3.0 shots (1.6 on target) per game in the Clausura campaign.