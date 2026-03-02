Paulinho News: Delivers assist in win

Paulinho assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Guadalajara.

Paulinho returned a ball to Jorge Diaz with a superb back-heel pass, setting up the hosts' second goal in the 16th minute versus Chivas. The star striker didn't score this time, but he extended a run of four games with at least one goal or assist. His four goals are still the highest figure on the squad this campaign, and he's leading the league with an average of 3.7 shots per game.