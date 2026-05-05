Paulinho News: Ineffectual in loss
Paulinho recorded no offensive stats outside of one pass, one foul drawn and two fouls committed in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Pachuca.
The veteran striker came off the bench but was unable to make an impact. He was rested since Toluca are also playing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals against LAFC, but he's expected to start in the return leg of this quarterfinal tie Sunday.
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