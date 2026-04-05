Paulinho News: Insufficient effort in loss

Paulinho had six shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Queretaro.

Paulinho was persistent up front, racking up a Clausura season high in shots, but finished without goals or assists for the second straight league game after returning from international duty. The three-time Liga MX scoring champion is now tied as the third best in the current campaign with six goals over 12 appearances (10 starts). However, he should remain a reliable offensive threat if he avoids rotation in the final stretch of the season.