Paulinho News: Logs assist off bench in draw

Paulinho made an assist, had two off-target shots and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas.

Paulinho has been key for Toluca during all season and it wasn't different this time as he assisted Jesus Ricardo Angulo for his team's lone goal during second half's stoppage time. With 21 goals and four assists over 30 appearances this season and six goals and two assists over the last eight games, the forward is one of Liga MX's premier fantasy assets right now regardless of position.