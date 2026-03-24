Paulinho News: Neutralized in draw

Paulinho registered one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Paulinho failed to meet expectations in terms of shooting numbers this time, marking the end of his seven-game scoring or assisting streak. On the other hand, he generated a season-high three scoring chances during the game. After being a late addition to the Portuguese squad for a pair of international friendlies, Paulinho will aim to regain confidence ahead of the final stretch of the Liga MX season, where he currently stands as the third-best scorer in the competition with six goals.