Paulinho headshot

Paulinho News: Scores brace against Rayos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Paulinho scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Necaxa.

Paulinho notched the visitors' first two goals through a close-range finish in the 79th minute and a simple left-footed shot in the 83rd during the win. After a sluggish start to the campaign, the forward has turned things around in front of goal, scoring four goals in his last three matches. He'll look to remain a consistent threat as part of a side that can only get stronger in upcoming weeks with the return of playmaker Alexis Vega from a knee issue.

Paulinho
Toluca
