Paulinho News: Scores brace against Rayos

Paulinho scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Necaxa.

Paulinho notched the visitors' first two goals through a close-range finish in the 79th minute and a simple left-footed shot in the 83rd during the win. After a sluggish start to the campaign, the forward has turned things around in front of goal, scoring four goals in his last three matches. He'll look to remain a consistent threat as part of a side that can only get stronger in upcoming weeks with the return of playmaker Alexis Vega from a knee issue.