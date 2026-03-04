Paulinho News: Scores goal against Pumas

Paulinho scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Pumas.

Paulinho gave his team the victory through a diving header in the 78th minute of a tough trip. The striker raised his Clausura tally to five goals in eight starts while extending a streak of five games with at least one goal or assist. He's one of the most reliable fantasy assets in the competition, averaging 3.8 shots (1.5 on target) and 0.5 chances created per match as he continues to play regularly as the center-forward of a dominant team.