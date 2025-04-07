Fantasy Soccer
Paulinho News: Scores in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Paulinho scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Santos.

Paulinho gave his team the lead with a left-footed finish during the 39th minute of Sunday's clash. The forward scored for the fifth time in his last seven games and boosted his Clausura total to nine goals across 12 starts. While that number already qualifies as one of the top five records in the league, he should have plenty of chances to stay productive as long as he continues to lead the front line of a team that is on the best winning streak in the competition.

