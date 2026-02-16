Paulinho News: Scores in win over Tijuana

Paulinho scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Friday's 1-0 victory over Club Tijuana.

Paulinho had scored the opener early in the first half, but the strike was ruled out due to an offside. The veteran striker had his revenge in the 21st minute with a tap-in from close range following a set-up from Marcel Ruiz. This was Paulinho's second goal of the 2026 Clausura.