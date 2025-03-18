Fantasy Soccer
Paulinho News: Scores in win vs. Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Paulinho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory against Puebla.

Paulinho scored what can only be described as one of the easiest goals he'll make since he got to Toluca, as he took advantage of a rebound to score from very close range. The striker has been on a tear of late with six goals and one assist across his last five appearances.

