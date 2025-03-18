Paulinho News: Scores in win vs. Puebla
Paulinho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 victory against Puebla.
Paulinho scored what can only be described as one of the easiest goals he'll make since he got to Toluca, as he took advantage of a rebound to score from very close range. The striker has been on a tear of late with six goals and one assist across his last five appearances.
