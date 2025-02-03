Fantasy Soccer
Paulinho News: Scores late winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Paulinho scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Tigres UANL.

Paulinho scored the lone goal of Saturday's match, a header in the 91st minute assisted by Marcel Ruiz. It came on one of two shots and marked his first goal since Jan. 11. Besides making the most important play of the match, he did not do much else in his 28 minutes off the bench.

