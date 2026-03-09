Paulinho News: Scores off bench in win

Paulinho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win over FC Juarez.

Paulinho had his playing time managed due to the quick turnaround, yet that didn't stop him from making his usual impact with a subtle finish in stoppage time during the week 10 game. The forward is in excellent form after notching six goals and one assist across his last six appearances, remaining his team's top scorer and second in the league this year. He'll aim to regain a starting spot from Franco Rossi and extend his scoring streak in upcoming matches.