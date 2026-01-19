Paulinho kept finding shooting windows again here, but the lack of end product reinforces the volatility that comes when his chances are more volume driven than high quality. The activity is still a positive sign, especially with Toluca leaning on him for forward thrust. Coming off a prolific Apertura, his two scoreless Clausura starts feel more like early variance than decline, especially with seven attempts already logged. He remains a high-ceiling hold whose regression should favor him once his finishing normalizes.