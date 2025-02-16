Paulinho News: Takes three shots in victory

Paulinho registered three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Guadalajara.

Paulinho was held off the score sheet, with the biggest of his three attempts being a header that was saved by the keeper in the first half of the game. The talented forward has been unable to score or assist in consecutive performances for only the second time since arriving in Toluca in July. He played the last match as part of an unusual two-man front line alongside Robert Morales.