Paulinho News: Three shots in 1-0 victory

Paulinho recorded three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Atlético San Luis.

Paulinho took three shots and created two chances as his side won 1-0 away from home. This was his fourth game in a row where he has attempted at least three shots, and this season, he has scored 25 goals and provided seven assists. His six goals in the last six games have been a huge reason that his side have won six in a row including all three of their goals from the previous match at Atlas that ended 3-2.