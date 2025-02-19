Paulo Dybala Injury: Available versus Porto

Dybala (knee) has recovered from his injury and will be an option Thursday, coach Claudio Ranieri stated.

Dybala missed the previous game mostly out of precaution due to a bruised knee. He might make a quick return to the starting XI given the magnitude of the game, although Matias Soule shined in relief. He has scored once and added seven shots (two on target), five key passes, 18 crosses (eight accurate) and eight corners in his last five displays.