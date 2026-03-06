Paulo Dybala Injury: Experiences setback
Dybala decided to undergo a clean-up surgery after his knee flared up again in training, Il Tempo reported.
Dybala returned to the bench last week after missing a few matches, but he felt some pain as he was preparing to play versus Genoa, and he and the team opted for the surgical route, which was initially discarded about a month ago. He's tentatively expected to be sidelined at least until the late March international break, but his timetable depends on the extent of the damage found during the operation. With Matias Soule (groin) also out of commission, Niccolo Pisilli, Bryan Zaragoza and Lorenzo Venturino will pick up the slack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
-
Football Predictions
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30December 28, 2023
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?June 9, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsFebruary 22, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksFebruary 21, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 1, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More