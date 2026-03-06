Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala Injury: Experiences setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Dybala decided to undergo a clean-up surgery after his knee flared up again in training, Il Tempo reported.

Dybala returned to the bench last week after missing a few matches, but he felt some pain as he was preparing to play versus Genoa, and he and the team opted for the surgical route, which was initially discarded about a month ago. He's tentatively expected to be sidelined at least until the late March international break, but his timetable depends on the extent of the damage found during the operation. With Matias Soule (groin) also out of commission, Niccolo Pisilli, Bryan Zaragoza and Lorenzo Venturino will pick up the slack.

Paulo Dybala
Roma
