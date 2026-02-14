Paulo Dybala Injury: Goes backward in recovery
Dybala experienced some discomfort in the final training session of the week and might remain sidelined for Sunday's bout versus Napoli, Sky Italy reported.
Dybala seemed to have overcome some knee soreness that forced him to miss the last two fixtures, but it flared up again late in the week. Matias Soule (groin) isn't in great shape either, so Bryan Zaragoza or Bryan Cristante could slot next to Lorenzo Pellegrini behind Donyell Malen from the get-go.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
-
Football Predictions
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30December 28, 2023
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?June 9, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsFebruary 22, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksFebruary 21, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 1, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More