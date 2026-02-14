Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala Injury: Goes backward in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 9:28am

Dybala experienced some discomfort in the final training session of the week and might remain sidelined for Sunday's bout versus Napoli, Sky Italy reported.

Dybala seemed to have overcome some knee soreness that forced him to miss the last two fixtures, but it flared up again late in the week. Matias Soule (groin) isn't in great shape either, so Bryan Zaragoza or Bryan Cristante could slot next to Lorenzo Pellegrini behind Donyell Malen from the get-go.

