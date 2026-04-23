Paulo Dybala Injury: Good to go for Bologna clash

Dybala (knee) has recuperated from his injury and has been practicing regularly for about a week, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Dybala didn't have any hiccups while working his way back from a meniscus tear and will contribute to replacing Lorenzo Pellegrini (thigh), splitting duties especially with Stephan El Shaarawy. He hasn't played since late January. He has created at least one chance in nine consecutive appearances, amassing 23 key passes, scoring once and notching two assists, 20 shots (six on target) and 31 crosses (four accurate) during that stretch.