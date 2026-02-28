Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala Injury: Probable for Juventus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Dybala (knee) has logged a pair of full sessions and is likely to return versus Juventus, Mediaset reported.

Dybala appears to have overcome a knee injury that cost him four matches and will rejoin Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Zaragoza and Lorenzo Venturino among the options in two spots behind the striker, while Matias Soulé (groin) will miss another one. Dybala has created at least one scoring chance in his last nine appearances, racking up 26 key passes and adding 20 shots (six on target) and 31 crosses (four accurate) and scoring once and assisting twice over that span.

Paulo Dybala
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30
SOC
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 28, 2023
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?
SOC
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?
Author Image
AJ Scholz
June 9, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
February 22, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
February 21, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 1, 2021