Paulo Dybala Injury: Probable for Juventus clash
Dybala (knee) has logged a pair of full sessions and is likely to return versus Juventus, Mediaset reported.
Dybala appears to have overcome a knee injury that cost him four matches and will rejoin Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Zaragoza and Lorenzo Venturino among the options in two spots behind the striker, while Matias Soulé (groin) will miss another one. Dybala has created at least one scoring chance in his last nine appearances, racking up 26 key passes and adding 20 shots (six on target) and 31 crosses (four accurate) and scoring once and assisting twice over that span.
