Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala Injury: Requires surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 3:52am

Dybala will go under the knife to address a left semitendinosus tendon injury, Roma announced.

Dybala took further exams and consulted with a few specialists, who suggested the operation to guarantee a full recovery. He'll miss the remainder of the season and will work to be a full-go for the start of the next one. Matias Soule, Tommaso Baldanzi and Stephan El Shaarawy will fill in for him.

Paulo Dybala
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now