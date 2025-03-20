Paulo Dybala Injury: Requires surgery

Dybala will go under the knife to address a left semitendinosus tendon injury, Roma announced.

Dybala took further exams and consulted with a few specialists, who suggested the operation to guarantee a full recovery. He'll miss the remainder of the season and will work to be a full-go for the start of the next one. Matias Soule, Tommaso Baldanzi and Stephan El Shaarawy will fill in for him.