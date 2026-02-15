Paulo Dybala Injury: Ruled out for Napoli fixture
Dybala (knee) hasn't been called up for Sunday's clash with Napoli, Il Messaggero relayed.
Dybala didn't feel comfortable enough and hasn't made the trip, sitting out the third contest on the trot. Instead, Matias Soule (groin) has been selected and is neck-and-neck with Bryan Zaragoza to start.
