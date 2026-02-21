Paulo Dybala Injury: Unavailable versus Cremonese

Dybala (knee) "is doing his best to recuperate but isn't ready for Sunday," coach Gian Piero Gasperini relayed.

Dybala took some tests earlier in the week, but they didn't reveal ulterior damage besides a lingering inflammation, and he won't need surgery for now. He'll sit out the fourth fixture in a row Sunday, leading to more minutes for Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Zaragoza, Lorenzo Venturino and Robinio Vaz. Matias Soule (groin) is absent as well.