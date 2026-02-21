Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala Injury: Unavailable versus Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 4:52am

Dybala (knee) "is doing his best to recuperate but isn't ready for Sunday," coach Gian Piero Gasperini relayed.

Dybala took some tests earlier in the week, but they didn't reveal ulterior damage besides a lingering inflammation, and he won't need surgery for now. He'll sit out the fourth fixture in a row Sunday, leading to more minutes for Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Zaragoza, Lorenzo Venturino and Robinio Vaz. Matias Soule (groin) is absent as well.

Paulo Dybala
Roma
More Stats & News
