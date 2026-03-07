Paulo Dybala Injury: Will be out longer than expected

Dybala was found to have a partially torn meniscus, which was removed, and will be unavailable for at least 45 days, La Repubblica informed.

Dybala was revealed to be dealing with something more serious than soreness and loose bodies in the joint upon undergoing surgery, prolonging his timetable. He might return for the last stretch of the season if the rehab went according to plan. Niccolo Pisilli, Bryan Zaragoza and Lorenzo Venturino will hold down the fort until Matias Soule (groin) returns.