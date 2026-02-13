Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala Injury: Will return versus Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 9:47am

Dybala has participated in multiple training sessions and will be an option versus Napoli on Sunday, Il Messaggero reported.

Dybala had an outside chance to be back last week but was given more time and didn't experience any setback. He could start over either Lorenzo Pellegrini or Matias Soule if he looked good enough and the coach opted for an aggressive formation. He has created at least one scoring chance in his last nine showings, accumulating 23 key passes and posting 20 shots (six on target) and 31 crosses (four accurate), with one goal and two assists, over that span.

