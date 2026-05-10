Paulo Dybala News: Assists in win over Parma
Dybala assisted once to go with nine crosses (five accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-2 win over Parma.
Dybala led his squad with six chances created, one of which was a one-touch pass that led to Donyell Malen's first goal in the 22nd minute of this game. The experienced attacker made his first start since Jan. 25 after being used as a substitute in two consecutive games following his recovery from a knee injury. He has now tallied two goals and three assists while averaging 1.9 shots (0.8 on target) and 2.3 chances created per game over 20 league matches (13 starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
-
Football Predictions
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30December 28, 2023
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?June 9, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsFebruary 22, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksFebruary 21, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 1, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More