Paulo Dybala News: Assists in win over Parma

Dybala assisted once to go with nine crosses (five accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-2 win over Parma.

Dybala led his squad with six chances created, one of which was a one-touch pass that led to Donyell Malen's first goal in the 22nd minute of this game. The experienced attacker made his first start since Jan. 25 after being used as a substitute in two consecutive games following his recovery from a knee injury. He has now tallied two goals and three assists while averaging 1.9 shots (0.8 on target) and 2.3 chances created per game over 20 league matches (13 starts) this season.