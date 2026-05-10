Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala News: Assists in win over Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Dybala assisted once to go with nine crosses (five accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-2 win over Parma.

Dybala led his squad with six chances created, one of which was a one-touch pass that led to Donyell Malen's first goal in the 22nd minute of this game. The experienced attacker made his first start since Jan. 25 after being used as a substitute in two consecutive games following his recovery from a knee injury. He has now tallied two goals and three assists while averaging 1.9 shots (0.8 on target) and 2.3 chances created per game over 20 league matches (13 starts) this season.

Paulo Dybala
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30
SOC
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 28, 2023
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?
SOC
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?
Author Image
AJ Scholz
June 9, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
February 22, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
February 21, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 1, 2021