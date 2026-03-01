Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Dybala (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Juventus.

Dybala was likely to be an option Sunday and has passed some testing to make the team sheet, recovering from a knee injury. He will likely work back into starting time after testing his legs, with four goal contributions this campaign in 17 league appearances (12 starts).

Paulo Dybala
Roma
More Stats & News
