Paulo Dybala News: Bench option
Dybala (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Juventus.
Dybala was likely to be an option Sunday and has passed some testing to make the team sheet, recovering from a knee injury. He will likely work back into starting time after testing his legs, with four goal contributions this campaign in 17 league appearances (12 starts).
