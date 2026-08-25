Paulo Dybala News: Dishes out three assists against Fiorentina

Dybala assisted thrice to go with four shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 4-0 win versus Fiorentina.

Dybala didn't hit the net but put his fingerprints all over the romp, finding Donyell Malen in the box with quality passes three times, and his teammate capitalized on every feed. He recorded seven assists in the entire last season, featuring in 26 matches, as he struggled to stay healthy, which has been a recurring problem for him in recent years. However, he's usually very productive when available.