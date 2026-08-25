Paulo Dybala News: Dishes out three assists against Fiorentina
Dybala assisted thrice to go with four shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 4-0 win versus Fiorentina.
Dybala didn't hit the net but put his fingerprints all over the romp, finding Donyell Malen in the box with quality passes three times, and his teammate capitalized on every feed. He recorded seven assists in the entire last season, featuring in 26 matches, as he struggled to stay healthy, which has been a recurring problem for him in recent years. However, he's usually very productive when available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
-
Football Predictions
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30December 28, 2023
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?June 9, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsFebruary 22, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksFebruary 21, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 1, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More