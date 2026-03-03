Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala News: DNP in Juventus bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dybala (knee) didn't sub in during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Juventus.

Dybala was an option after skipping four contests, but the coach started with a coy lineup with Bryan Cristante as a no.10 and stuck with it while managing a lead in the second half. Dybala will be in contention to start once he's closer to 100, especially with Matias Soule currently nursing a sports hernia and Bryan Zaragoza not having been convincing since joining in January.

Paulo Dybala
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paulo Dybala See More
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30
SOC
Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 28, 2023
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?
SOC
2022 World Cup Preview: Group C Betting Picks | Can Poland Play Spoiler?
Author Image
AJ Scholz
June 9, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
February 22, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
February 21, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 1, 2021