Paulo Dybala News: DNP in Juventus bout

Dybala (knee) didn't sub in during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Juventus.

Dybala was an option after skipping four contests, but the coach started with a coy lineup with Bryan Cristante as a no.10 and stuck with it while managing a lead in the second half. Dybala will be in contention to start once he's closer to 100, especially with Matias Soule currently nursing a sports hernia and Bryan Zaragoza not having been convincing since joining in January.